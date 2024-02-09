FC Isle of Man clung on to claim an impressive 4-3 away victory at play-off chasing Prestwich Heys on Saturday afternoon.
Paul Jones’s Ravens made a flying start to proceedings in Manchester scoring after only three minutes when Mikey Williams rifled in from the edge of the area after beating home keeper Russ Saunders to the ball.
A frantic opening 10 minutes set the tone for the fixture at Adie Moran Park, St George’s goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson producing a fine double save to keep the island side’s noses in front.
The end-to-end nature of the contest continued and Prestwich Heys drew level in the 17th minute when Heys debutant Craig Hobson levelled matters.
FC Isle of Man edged in front again just shy of the half hour mark when talisman Williams bagged his second of the match, smashing home a goal-mouth scramble.
Stephen Whitley doubled the Ravens advantage just before half-time when Stephen Whitley converted Jack McVey’s free kick.
Ten minutes into the second half, the hosts pulled one back when centre-back Alex Maitland was penalised for handling the ball in his own box.
Matt Davies converted the resulting penalty to leave the score 4-2 to the Ravens.
The scoreline remained the same for only a matter of minutes as the host’s fightback continued and they grabbed a third in the 57th minute.
Maitland headed clear, but only as far as Brad Sullivan who rifled in from 25 yards.
Prestwich piled on the pressure in the fixture’s final half hour as they looked for a leveller, but the Ravens held on to end Prestwich’s 14-match unbeaten home run.
The mid-table Ravens will be hoping to make it four wins on the bounce when they take on title contenders Bury at the Bowl on Saturday evening.
A large away support is expected for the game against the former league club, which kicks off at 6pm.
A tough away trip to Kendal Town follows the following week for the Manxies before a home game against rivals West Didsbury & Chorlton on March 2.