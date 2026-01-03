Saturday morning’s flight disruption has been put paid to three sporting fixtures involving Isle of Man sides.
FC Isle of Man were due to play Chadderton in the North West Counties Premier Division at the Bowl this evening, but the Greater Manchester side’s flight was cancelled and the fixture will now be played at a later date.
Vagabonds and Ramsey were both due to be playing their opening game of 2026 this afternoon, but their flight from Ronaldsway to Manchester was also cancelled.
Vagas were due to play Colne and Nelson, while the northerners were scheduled to take on Orrell.
Both games will take place at a later date.