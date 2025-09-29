Douglas Royal made it two wins out of two with a hard- fought win over Rushen United in the Canada Life Women’s League on Sunday.
Sarah Taylor gave the hosts an early lead at Croit Lowey, but a first-half brace from captain Kayleigh Georgeson saw the Whites enter the interval with a 2-1 lead.
Both clubs continued to battle it out in the second half but neither side could add to their scoreline as Royal secured a second victory of the term.
The victory means the Ballafletcher side have now moved to pole position in the fledgling league standings, their cause aided by the postponements of the weekend’s other scheduled games between Onchan and Peel and Malew and Corinthians.
The postponements came after the pitches at the Nivison and Clagh Vane were both deemed unfit following Saturday’s heavy rain.
A fuller report on the Royal versus Rushen game will appear in this week’s Manx Independent.
