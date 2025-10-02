The annual Manx Telecom Dave Karran Memorial Squash Competition at the NSC once again proved to be an excellent showcase of squash across all grades, with competitive matches and some standout performances in its 28th year.
A Grade
The A Grade was played as a round robin, with Ashley Sandyford-Sykes and Patrick Fitzpatrick both coming through strongly. Sandyford-Sykes recorded wins over Hamish Thornton and Malcolm Levy, while Fitzpatrick battled past Levy and Thornton in close contests.
The final brought the two front-runners together and it was Sandyford-Sykes who came out on top, defeating Fitzpatrick 11-5, 11-9, 11-8 to claim the title.
B Grade
The B Grade was split into two box leagues, with the winners progressing to the playoffs.
Box one saw Nathan Quilliam win both his matches to finish top, while Ben Leith defeated Ben Peach in a tight encounter to secure second place.
Box two was hotly contested, with each player registering a win. Chris Cave overcame Richard Cretney, while the latter edged Phil Butler in five games. Butler’s earlier victory over Cave meant it came down to countback, with Cave progressing.
In the play-off final, Cave produced a strong display to beat Quilliam 11-5, 11-6, 11-8 and take the B Grade title.
Leith finished third after defeating Butler, while Peach overcame Cretney to secure fifth place.
C Grade round-robin
The C Grade round robin featured five players, with Oliver Wait making a welcome return to squash and going unbeaten throughout.
He recorded confident wins against Rob Smith, Mark Henson, Magnus Lamprecht and Isaac Quayle to top the group.
Henson finished runner-up after a gritty five-game win over Smith, while the latter player took third following a four-game victory over Lamprecht. Quayle completed the winners’ list with a four-game success against Lamprecht.
C Grade knockout draw
The eight-player C Grade knockout brought plenty of drama. In the first round, victories went to Harrison Callow, Jonathon Gower-Jackson, Dave Hedley and Stephen Pitts.
The semi-finals saw Gower-Jackson edge past Callow in four games, while Hedley beat Pitts in three.
The final produced an entertaining battle, with Gower-Jackson lifting the trophy after a 13-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-6 victory over Hedley.
In the placings matches, Clare Townsend, Greg Ansara and Sarah Simpson all picked up wins, with Ansara also overcoming Townsend in the fifth/sixth place play-off.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.