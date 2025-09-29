TT star Dean Harrison will stand in for the injured Andrew Irwin at the final two rounds of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship.
The Laxey resident will ride for Honda Racing at Oulton Park this weekend and at the season finale at Brands Hatch (October 17-19).
Harrison, who has been contesting the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship this season alongside his road campaign, said: ‘I’m quite excited, actually, although in fairness I’ve been enjoying my time on the CBR600RR.
‘Unfortunately, Andrew’s been injured and it’s not the way that anyone would want to join BSB, but I’m looking forward to it. I haven’t ridden a Superbike on a short circuit since March - obviously, I’ve raced it on the roads, but comparing the TT and Oulton Park is a bit like chalk and cheese!
‘It’s going to be an eye-opener because the team’s done so much development work in the last six months.
‘I’ve got a lot of things to learn with the team.’
Team principal Neil Fletcher concluded: ‘When it comes to having a ‘super-sub’ on hand to fill in for one of our BSB riders, Dean fits the bill perfectly.
‘He has enjoyed a supremely competitive season with Honda Racing and BSB is familiar territory to him, with seven seasons in the Superbike class under his belt.
‘Obviously, the circumstances are not ideal, and we continue to support Andrew in his recovery and share his disappointment that he won’t be racing again before the end of the year after such a strong summer.’
