New FC Isle of Man manager Lee Dixon has praised the efforts of his players after two games in three days over the weekend.
The Ravens hosted the latest edition of its annual summer Festival of Football at Ramsey AFC's Ballacloan Stadium, welcoming League Two side Shrewsbury Town, National League North outfit Radcliffe and Northern Premier League Division One West champions Bury FC to the island.
The opening game of the tournament on Friday saw Shrewsbury and Radcliffe play out a goalless draw, before the latter won 4-2 on penalties.
FC Isle of Man's first match pitted them against familiar foes Bury and it was the Greater Manchester side that raced into a 2-0 lead at half-time.
Dean Pinnington, who had a brief spell at Bury, pulled a goal back in the second half to reduce the deficit but the Shakers eventually ran out 3-1 winners to book their place in the final.
This meant a third-place play-off for the Manx side against Shrewsbury on Sunday. After a goalless first half, the Shropshire team took the lead just after the hour mark and quickly added three more goals to seal a 4-0 victory.
Speaking afterwards, new manager Lee Dixon – who took over from interim manager Rick Holden recently – remained positive, saying: 'It was an outstanding effort again from our lads.
'To think two days ago that a lot of them lads played like a full 90 minutes against Bury, who were another good team, and I'm super proud of them.
'To get to 70 minutes and it was only 1-0, we've been in the game. We were competing and we were aggressive, and we were standing up to them. We played some really good stuff and looked really tight.
'It's only our second game, and they've been playing multiple games. They're a professional team and they changed all 11 men at half-time - they probably brought a better group on in the second half than the first half.
'All in all, I cannot tell you how proud and happy I am of the players, all the young lads that have gotten the experience of playing against the League Two team for all their endeavours and hard work over preseason.
'It's been an invaluable weekend and the lads will take so much out of it. Hopefully, that match fitness that we've got out of the two games will catch up with us and, in two weeks' time, hopefully we're ready to fire and start the season in a positive manner.'
RAMSEY PRAISE
Dixon was also full of praise for Ramsey AFC for hosting the tournament, adding: 'The people at Ramsey, I can't thank them enough. I know as a club and their volunteers, the amount of work they've put in and the pride they've took in the stadium and getting it ship shape.
'It's absolutely incredible, and we've obviously had a fantastic relationship with Ramsey from the very outset. We've played here - I think every pre-season we've had at least one game up here.
'Going back to when we set the club up, Paul [Jones] always set it up on the basis it would affect the whole community in the Isle of Man, and I think that we tick that box every year.
'It's been extra special this year to do it on a completely different scale in bringing the whole festival up here. Hopefully it's profitable for Ramsey and it's profitable for us.
'I think every team will take a lot out the weekend and get out of it exactly what they wanted.'
Bury were crowned champions after beating Radcliffe 2-1 in the final.
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