The Isle of Man women’s national football team will be in action again this weekend as part of a summer series against Ynys Mon.
It has been a busy summer for the Isle of Man Steam Packet-sponsored side, including two friendly matches against Preston North End and FC United of Manchester, as well as the Cherry Godfrey Cup competition.
Matches against Ynys Mon have become an annual fixture in recent years and proven important for both sides as preparation for forthcoming Island Games.
Both matches will be played at the Bowl with proceedings kicking off at 7pm on Friday evening with a senior side on display, while a team consisting mostly of under-23 players will kick off at 2.30pm on Saturday.
Manager Wayne Lisy will again relish the opportunity of having more home fixtures and has named a 22-player squad for this summer series.
Speaking about the matches, Lisy commented: ‘Once again, it's fantastic to have another home fixture this year, giving family, friends and fans the chance to support the squad in person.
‘These matches will also provide a valuable opportunity to give some of the island's talented young players important game time and experience at this level.
‘We hope they will be two exciting and competitive matches.’
Isle of Man squad: Holly Sumner, Tia Lisy, Ellie Gawne, Lisa Costain, Megan Kelly, Holly Stephen, Kayleigh Greggor, Stevie Mallon, Lydia Shaw, Milly Dawson, Lula-Belle Findlay, Pippa Wallis, Rosabel Cardy, Caitlin Beaty, Caitlin Smith, Lois Coppell, Erin Sells, Poppy Glennon, Ari Roberts, Maddie Crawley, Taylor Joughin, Kayleigh-Dee Corrin.
PAUL HATTON
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