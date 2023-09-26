FC Isle of Man’s game away at AFC Liverpool was abandoned in the closing stages following a serious injury to their opponents’ goalkeeper on Saturday.
The Ravens were playing out a thrilling 4-4 draw at Valerie Park in Prescot when the hosts’ shot-stopper, Harry Deveney, required medical attention and the game was stopped.
While the stricken player was conscious and talking, he was taken away by ambulance and the match was duly abandoned. Thankfully, Deveney took to social media on Sunday to allay any concerns, saying: ‘Thanks to everyone at @AFCLiverpool and @FCIsleOfMan for the help and support yesterday. All is now good and nothing severe. It’s very much appreciated.’
With it being so late in the contest, it appears likely that the 4-4 scoreline will be declared a result – indeed, the official North West Counties Football League website listed it as a result at the time of going to press.
A dramatic game had unfolded on Merseyside, with Dean Pinnington giving the Ravens a 1-0 lead following a fine finish from the edge of the box, only for Edan Bavelock to equalise for the hosts 10 minutes before half-time.
The second half was only minutes old when Pinnington set up Mike Williams to fire the Ravens back in front, before captain Frank Jones doubled their advantage with a good header only a few minutes later.
But AFC Liverpool dragged themselves back into the contest when Andy Kanga Mandjoba chipped past Ben Wilkinson into the net, only for Pinnington to grab his second of the afternoon after dancing his way into the area.
Moments later though, the home side were awarded a penalty and Brad Shearwood sent Wilkinson the wrong way to halve the deficit.
The comeback was completed in the 71st minute when a flowing AFC LIverpool move culminated in Daniel Abdous curling an effort into the net to make it 4-4 which is how is stayed until the unfortunate injury to Deveney late on.
FC Isle of Man are back in action this evening (Tuesday) when they make the eagerly-anticipated trip to face Bury at Gigg Lane.