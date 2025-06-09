Former Isle of Man Sport Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd has been recalled to the England rugby squad ahead of this summer’s tour to Argentina and the USA.
The former Buchan pupil has been a mainstay in the Sale Sharks side that lost in Saturday’s Premiership play-off semi-finals against Leicester, racking up his 100th appearance for the club back in March.
Rodd’s good form has seen him named in Steve Borthwick’s initial 33-man England training squad for the summer’s trip to the Americas.
Borthwick’s side begin their international summer with a match between an England XV and a France XV on Saturday, June 21 where Rodd will be aiming to be named in the trimmed down selection that won’t feature any of the 13 English players selected for the forthcoming British and Irish Lions tour.
Rodd was first capped for England back in 2021 and was part of the squad that finished third in the 2023 World Cup.
However, he missed out on selection for last year’s autumn internationals and the Six Nations earlier this year.
The last of his seven appearances for the side came last summer against New Zealand.
With regular starting loosehead prop Ellis Genge being on Lions duty, Rodd will vie with Harlequins forward Fin Baxter for the vacant number one jersey, the latter player having taken his place in recent England squads.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.