Bevan Rodd is set to make his first England appearance in a year on Saturday when an English XV take on a French XV at Twickenham.
The 24 year old prop-forward last played for the Red Roses last July against New Zealand, the 2023 Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year subsequently missing out on selection for the autumn internationals and Six Nations.
Rodd was first capped for England back in 2021 and has since gone on to pick up seven caps, including when he was part of the squad that finished third in the 2023 World Cup.
Saturday’s fixture is a warm-up for the nation’s forthcoming tour to Argentina and the USA, the touring party for which will be confirmed on Monday (June 23).
Neither this weekend’s squad or the trimmed down selection to be announced next week will feature any of the 13 English players selected for the British and Irish Lions tour.
The former Buchan pupil has been a mainstay in the Sale Sharks side that lost in the Premiership play-off semi-final against Leicester, racking up his 100th appearance for the club back in March.
Saturday’s friendly fixture, which kicks off at 3.15pm, will be free to view on website rugbypass.tv
Supporters will also be able to watch the RFU County Championship finals, which also take place at Twickenham the same day.
The schedule will begin with Lancashire taking on Devon in the under-20 final before Yorkshire face Buckinghamshire in the Gill Burns Division One final at midday.
Following the England game, Yorkshire face Kent in the men’s division one final at 5.15pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.