FC Isle of Man lost 5-1 away at AFC Liverpool on Tuesday night as they slipped back into the relegation zone in the NWCFL Premier Division.
Having ended a run of five successive defeats with victory over Charnock Richard at the Bowl on Saturday, Paul Jones’ side capitulated late on as they conceded four goals in 13 second-half minutes.
With captain Michael Williams a late withdrawal because of an injury in the pre-match warm up, Danny Gerrard replaced him at short notice, with keeper Adam Killey taking the captain’s armband.
The Ravens’ first half-chance came in the 12th minute after Dean Pinnington was fouled, with Ste Whitley’s free-kick being easily saved by home goalkeeper Ben Barnes.
AFC Liverpool began to exert more control after that and, were it not for a block by Callum Hudgeon from a shot which looked goal bound, the hosts could have been ahead on 25 minutes.
FC Isle of Man then had Killey to thank for still being level as he made a good save from Caleb Jones’ effort, before Owen Fisher-Jones headed over from close range when left free at a corner.
That run of good luck ran out for the Ravens as the home side took the lead through Jones as he was played in down the right and shot across Killey into the far corner to make it 1-0 at the break.
In the second half, the Ravens came out with a bit more rhythm about their attacking play and Whitley had a chance to get a shot off after latching onto a through-ball from Dean Pinnington.
But the former tried to cut back inside and the momentum was lost before Sam Baines’s strike was deflected behind for a corner.
Just after the hour mark, manager Paul Jones shuffled the deck and brought on Luke Booth who made an immediate impact as, barely a minute after coming on, he cut inside to beat his defender and fired low past Barnes to make it 1-1.
FC Isle of Man enjoyed a sustained period of possession and were looking for a way through, but hesitancy in front of goal saw well-crafted openings come and go without reward.
As AFC Liverpool grew back into the half, Harry Wright-Ocana made it 2-1 as the Ravens were unable to clear their lines, before Jones scored from nearly the halfway line after Killey’s clearance left him stranded, allowing the winger to score with a long-range lob.
Liam Paton and skipper Adam Moorcroft completed the scoring for the home side late on to see them leapfrog the Ravens who slipped to second bottom above Litherland.
- FC Isle of Man’s next game is on Saturday away at 10th-placed Pilkington before returning to the Bowl two weeks later when they welcome Barnoldswick Town on Saturday, October 4 at 6pm.
SAM TURTON
- Want to showcase your team’s achievements? We offer free publicity for local sports.
Email your stories to [email protected] for a chance to be featured in our newspapers and on our websites. Whether it’s match reports, player milestones, or upcoming events, we’d love to share your news.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.