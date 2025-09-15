A Charlie Higgins hat-trick saw FC Isle of Man claim their first home win of the season on Saturday evening to move out of the bottom two in the NWCFL Premier Division.
Two first-half goals and a late penalty at the Bowl were enough to see off a spirited Charnock Richard side who had Gareth Peet sent off in the first half.
After a cautious start from both sides, Higgins made the breakthrough in the 13th minute with a well-placed goal.
Playing a one-two with Dean Pinnington, Higgins benefitted from a slight touch off a defender, before driving into the space behind the visiting backline and guiding the ball beyond a stranded Josh Scurr in the Charnock goal.
After a few half-chances for both sides, Higgins then added a second goal on the half-hour.
Adam Kerruish stepped in to cut out a loose pass out wide for Charnock, finding Ste Whitley in midfield. He split open the Charnock defence to find Higgins who kept himself onside then drove into the box and slotted past Scurr to double the Ravens’ lead.
What had been a great first half for the Ravens ended on a sour note as Kerruish intercepted a loose touch from Peet. The Charnock defender went in high and late, catching the young right back and being shown a straight red card by referee Leon Westerman.
Kerruish was taken to hospital and was later confirmed to have suffered a double leg fracture. Everyone at the club wishes him all the best on a speedy recovery.
All the good work of the first half was nearly undone by the Ravens in the second half as Jordan Darr - who was booked moments before for simulation - headed home from a flicked on long throw, looping a header over Adam Killey to make it 2-1.
Despite FC Isle of Man manager Paul Jones making changes to try and tighten up the game, Charnock equalised through Darr in the 70th minute after another long throw set him away down the right.
He worked his way past both Ravens’ centre-backs and slotted past Killey to make it 2-2.
As the September rain hammered down on the Bowl, a calm approach proved successful for the Ravens as Ste Whitley’s lofted ball to Callum Sherry saw the latter clipped and brought down in the box, with the referee awarding a penalty.
Despite a long wait to take it, Higgins held his nerve and fired high into the right side of the goal to make it 3-2.
Charnock weren’t done yet and could have equalised again when Killey struggled with a close-range effort in the driving rain, but he recovered spectacularly to bravely pounce on the ball.
Killey then made a stunning fingertip save after Fenton Davies’s effort looked destined for the bottom corner, with the Ravens’ captain tipping the ball onto the post and away.
The Ravens should have killed the game off moments later as Scurr found himself in no man’s land but Joe Middleton, off the bench, put the ball wide with an open goal to aim at from 40 or so yards.
That miss wouldn’t come back to haunt the Ravens though, as Jones’s men hung on for a much-needed win in front of the home fans.
SAM TURTON
- FC Isle of Man are back in action later on Tuesday (September 16) when they travel to AFC Liverpool, kicking off at 7.45pm.
