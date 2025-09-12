Back by unpopular demand, the Manx Football Podcast returns for the 2025-26 season, bringing clueless punditry, a concerning lack of insight into the beautiful game and less Marown bias than ever before.
Join Andy, Dave and Tom as they bring you up to speed on the fledgling football season and look ahead to this weekend's fixtures around the island.
Plus the usual rambles from Combi Corner and Dave Reads the Weather.
Cheaper than sleeping medication...
Brought to you in association with Gerry Maginn Painters & Decorators.
