FC Isle of Man suffer narrow loss on the road to Motormen
Jack McVey in action against Vauxhall Motors
Subscribe newsletter
FC Isle of Man’s up-and-down start to the North West Counties Premier Division season continued at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat at Vauxhall Motors.
The latter side now sit second in the early season standings having won all five of their games thus far.
On Saturday the Manx side looked like they would become the first side to take points off the Motormen as they edged a keenly contested first half, but it was the hosts that took the lead in the 53rd minute.
Ravens’ defender Sean Quaye was adjudged to have brought down a Vauxhall opponent in the box.
Ben Holmes slotted home from the penalty spot to put the hosts ahead.
Bobbie McDonnell’s header doubled his side’s lead with 15 minutes remaining.
The Ravens finished strongly, but Jack McVey’s stoppage-time strike proved no more than a consolation for the Manx side who now sit 10th.
Chris Bass Sr’s squad will hope to bounce back on their mid-week trip to Padiham this evening (Tuesday).
The Lancashire side sit a couple of points below the Manx in the standings, having won one and draw one of their opening five games.
A busy bank holiday weekend is also in store for the islanders, with two away games in 48 hours.
On Saturday afternoon the Ravens face Congleton Townbefore making the trip to AFC Liverpool on Monday afternoon.
Congleton also sit just below the Ravens in the league, while AFC Liverpool are currently third having only lost once this term.
Both games kick off at 3pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |