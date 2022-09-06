First Team of the Week of new season
The opening round of fixtures in the 2022-23 football season can only mean one thing: the return of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
The hypothetical XI comprises the leading players who have impressed Eric Clague and his ratings panel in the Canada Life Premier League.
This then culminates with the Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Awards at the end of the season when the various winners are presented with their accolades, including the player, young player, goalkeeper, manager and referee of the year.
The new Isle of Man football season began in earnest last weekend and there was no shortage of drama as both of last year’s top two lost their opening games.
Top-flight champions Ayre United came unstuck against recently-promoted Division Two winners St John’s, while 2021-22 runners-up Rushen lost at Ramsey.
As such, both the northerners and the Johnners are well represented in the first Team of the Week of the new season.
Key to the Saints’ success was their defence and it’s no surprise to see Sam Ingham earn a TotW appearance after another highly impressive performance on his return to the Premier League kept the champions at bay together with his team-mate Will Penhallurick who narrowly missed out.
Joining Ingham in a traditional four-man defence are Ramsey’s Oliver Grice, Peel’s Luke Doherty and St George’s player/manager Johnny Myers.
Grice was the standout player for the home side as Ramsey upset the odds against Rushen at Ballacloan, while Myers used his experience at the back to steady the Geordies defence when newly-promoted Onchan stepped up the pressure at Glencrutchery Road.
This while Doherty made a real impression as he returned to the Peel defence after missing much of last season, helping the westerners claim a point against Corinthians at Ballafletcher.
Lining up behind that quartet in between the sticks is Union Mills’ Mason Prince who shone in goal to earn his place as the first goalkeeper to feature in the 2022-23 Team of the Week.
His performance against Douglas Royal drew praise from both sides at Garey Mooar as he edged out Ben Wilkinson of Geordies and James Rice of Ramsey for the No.1 jersey this week.
Around the corner at neighbouring Ballafletcher, Danny Gerrard caught the eye in the centre of the park for Corinthians during the aforementioned clash against Peel, therefore he takes his place in a three-man TotW midfield.
Slotting in alongside him are Laxey’s Sean Gavin and Rushen’s Ste Riding. The latter was back in form following illness at the end of last season as he helped keep the Spaniards in contention during their narrow defeat at Ramsey.
Gavin played an important role in the Laxey midfield as the Miners made a winning start to the season with a 3-0 success at Crosby.
Leading the line in the first Team of the Week of 2022-23 are three players who all got their names on the scoresheet on the opening day.
Speedy winger Dean Leece produced the performance of the day at Andreas and came so close to netting the first hat-trick of the season as he helped St John’s stun reigning champions Ayre.
Ciaran McNulty netted the quickest goal of the Premier League campaign thus far for St George’s before causing problems to Onchan’s defence during the Saints’ 5-2 win over the Os.
Completing the line-up is Douglas Royal’s Lewis Roberts who hit form early in the campaign with a brace against Mills to narrowly edge out team-mate Dominic McHarrie-Brennan for a place in TotW.
Claiming the refereeing honours on the opening day was Steve Dowdall who produced a really impressive display with the whistle at Andreas between Ayre and St John’s.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
(03/09/22)
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (Union Mills)
Defence
Sam Ingham (St John’s)
Johnny Myers (St George’s)
Oliver Grice (Ramsey)
Luke Doherty (Peel)
Midfield
Sean Gavin (Laxey)
Danny Gerrard (Corinthians)
Stephen Riding (Rushen)
Attack
Dean Leece (St John’s)
Ciaran McNulty (St George’s)
Lewis Roberts (Douglas Royal)
Referee
Steve Dowdall (Ayre v St John’s)
