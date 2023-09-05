The 2023-24 Isle of Man football league season began in earnest across the island last Saturday.
As such, it’s time for the first edition of Isle of Man Newspapers’ Team of the Week.
The hypothetical XI comprises the leading players who have impressed Eric Clague and his ratings panel in the Canada Life Premier League.
This then culminates with the Gordon Clague Football Writers’ Awards at the end of the season when the various winners are presented with their accolades, including the player, young player, goalkeeper, manager and referee of the year.
There was certainly no shortage of goals on the opening day of the new season, with no fewer than 34 being scored across the six Premier League games.
Nearly a quarter of those goals were plundered by three players who lead the line in the first instalment of Team of the Week, namely Tom Creer, Josh Cain and Harry Blissett.
Creer began life as a Laxey player in scintillating fashion by putting Marown to the sword in Crosby, helping himself to a four-goal haul as the Miners surged to the top of the fledgling standings.
Cain was also in fine fettle for Corinthians on his Whites debut as his hat-trick helped sink Rushen United at Croit Lowey 6-1, while Blissett was the match winner for Ramsey as his brace enabled the northerners to edge past Union Mills in a five-goal thriller at Garey Mooar.
Another Laxey player to impress on the opening day was Brody Patience who caught the eye in midfield and looks set to be one to watch during the Miners’ expected title challenge.
Joining him in a three-man midfield is Adam Adebiyi of St Mary’s and Peel’s Andrew Crennell.
The latter proved his versatility by helping the westerners run midfield after stepping up from defence, playing a key role in the Sunset City side getting the defence of their title off to a winning start against St George’s.
Adebiyi was another player in good scoring form on the opening day, bagging a hat-trick as newly-promoted Mary’s made a triumphant return to the top flight with an emphatic 6-0 win over St John’s at Mullen-e-Cloie.
Just missing out on a place in Team of the Week is the latter’s team-mates Nathan Halsall and Joe Bergquist who both enjoyed impressive displays for the Saints.
Kicking off the scoring in that match was James Murphy who headed home the opener in the 25th minute and he excelled in the heart of the St Mary’s defence to earn his place in the TotW back four.
Joining him are Braddan’s Morgan Beckley, Corinthians’ Stewart Smith and Peel’s Luke Doherty.
The latter played a key role at the back for the reigning champions to thwart Geordies’ attack at Glen Road, while Beckley was the standout player for the newly-promoted Swans as they squeezed past Royal to get off to a winning start on their return to the Premier League.
This while Smith led by example at the back, restricting the number of chances Rushen created and providing the platform for Cain and co to fire Corinthians to a 6-1 win in Port Erin.
Also playing a pivotal role in that victory was Smith’s team-mate and goalkeeper Adam Killey who pulled off a number of important saves when the hosts were in the ascendancy and therefore dons the number one jersey in the first Team of the Week of the new season.
Claiming the refereeing honours on the opening day is Rob Slinger who carried on where he left off last season with an impressive display with the whistle during the Peel v St George’s contest.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Adam Killey (Corinthians)
Defence
Morgan Beckley (Braddan)
Stewart Smith (Corinthians)
Luke Doherty (Peel)
James Murphy (St Mary’s)
Midfield
Adam Adebiyi (St Mary’s)
Andrew Crennell Peel)
Brody Patience (Laxey)
Attack
Harry Blissett (Ramsey)
Tom Creer (Laxey)
Josh Cain (Corinthians)
Referee
Rob Slinger (Peel v St George’s)