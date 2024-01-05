First Point USA will be holding football and rugby trials in the Isle of Man this week, beginning this evening (Tuesday).
The company is a leading sports scholarship agency which was formed in 2001 and has helped many island-based sportsmen and women over the years.
It was founded in 2001 by Andrew Kean, a former student athlete, All-American award winner and Hall of Fame inductee at the University of Cincinnati.
Supported by the Princes Trust, Kean created FirstPoint to provide aspiring sportsmen and women with opportunities to pursue both their academic and sporting careers at American universities.
Today, FirstPoint is recognised as the world’s leading sports scholarship and university admissions service, supporting more 60,000 prospective student athletes each year from across 182 countries.
To name but a few Isle of Man beneficiaries, the likes of footballers Cameron Lee, Conor Doyle, Liam Doyle, Alex Harrison, Ant Moore and Jack McVey all used FirstPoint to pursue a potential career in America.
Indeed, Liam was drafted by MLS giants DC United in the 2-16 Superdraft before going on to enjoy a good career in the United States and is now the director of soccer operations for MLS Next Pro club Huntsville City FC.
Now Cameron, who played football for Montana State University Billings before returning to play for Corinthians and the Isle of Man FA side, has taken up a role as talent identification consultant FirstPoint USA and one of his first moves has been to set up two trials in the island.
The football trial takes place at King William’s College this evening (Tuesday), kicking off at 6.30pm, before the rugby session is held at Douglas Rugby Club’s Port-e-Chee ground tomorrow (Wednesday), again from 6.30pm.
The age range for the trials is 15-22 years old and it costs £20 to attend, which is payable on the day.
The sessions will involve a 45-minute presentation to give the prospective student athletes a better understanding of the process, then there is a physical trial which gives participants the chance to showcase their talents in front of an audience of scouts.
Speaking about his experience with FirstPoint USA, Lee commented: ‘I am in the beginning stages of creating and fostering relationships with FirstPoint USA and organisations on the island to help create collegiate pathways for aspiring student athletes in the USA.’
‘Many athletes like myself, Conor Doyle, Liam Doyle, Alex Harrison and Jack McVey have all gone through this journey and to say it has been life-changing is an understatement. I can fully say that this opportunity is like no other.’
To register for the football session at King William’s College, head to https://www.firstpointusa.com/trials/kwc/soccer/#apply
Or to sign up to the rugby session at Douglas Rugby Club, visit https://www.firstpointusa.com/trials/drufc/rugby/
