Jo McCabe has been named as the new president of Vagabonds Rugby Club.
This appointment recognises her decades of commitment to the club and her long-standing dedication to the development of rugby in the island.
Jo joined the Vagabonds women’s team in its early years and quickly became a driving force in helping the squad grow, strengthen and compete.
McCabe played a key role in supporting the team’s progression into league rugby and remained an ever-present figure on the pitch until only last season, when she finally hung up her boots.
Her passion for the women’s game continues to be felt throughout the club, where she remains actively involved with both players and development initiatives.
Alongside her work at Vagabonds, Jo serves as chairwoman of Wooden Spoon Isle of Man, the children’s rugby charity that uses the sport to transform young lives. Her involvement there mirrors the values she brings to the club: community, inclusivity and a genuine drive to help others thrive through rugby.
Speaking about her new role, McCabe commented: ‘I’m really proud to be part of this club’s journey and honoured to take on the role of president.
‘Vagabonds has been at the heart of my life for many years and I’m excited to continue giving back to a community that means so much to me.’
Club chairman John Cannan added: ‘We love having Jo onboard. She brings years of experience – especially from her huge contribution to the women’s team over the years, and she continues to be a true ambassador for everything this club represents.’
A club spokesperson also said: ‘Jo’s experience, enthusiasm and commitment make her an exceptional choice to lead the club. Vagabonds Rugby Club looks forward to the positive impact she will continue to make in the months ahead.’
