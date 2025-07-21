FC Isle of Man’s second annual Summer Festival of Football concluded on Sunday with League Two side Fleetwood Town winning the trophy after a penalty shootout victory over Radcliﬀe.
The Ravens finished fourth in the tournament, which also featured National League side Altrincham.
Organisers say the event delivered exciting football and showcased the Isle of Man’s renowned hospitality.
Despite a 3-1 loss to Altrincham in the third-place play-oﬀ, FC Isle of Man earned widespread praise for their performances against professional and full-time opposition.
FC Isle of Man vice-chair and the tournament organiser Lee Dixon commented: 'I honestly don’t think anything could have gone any better. The feedback has been incredible from the managers, from all the backroom people, directors of all the clubs. They just can’t believe how welcoming everyone has been.’
‘Paul [Jones] and his coaching staﬀ and his players have been an absolute credit to the club, credit to the Isle of Man.
‘The way they’ve conducted themselves in them two games, punching well above our weight, and it’s been unbelievable. That’s been my highlight. Just an outstanding eﬀort from the players.’
The club would like to thank all of its fans, sponsors and volunteers, as well as the fans from Altrincham, Fleetwood and Radcliﬀe for helping to make this year’s festival so enjoyable.
Fleetwood Town manager Pete Wild commended FC Isle of Man, saying: ‘I thought they were outstanding. I thought they ran and worked as hard as they could for each other. I thought they defended for their lives, especially in their own box and the numerous opportunities that were created.
‘They withstood the pressure which was fantastic and then caused two really good counters. They’ve got real good players. I think they’ve got that hunger and desire that I think any team needs.’
Altrincham manager Phil Parkinson highlighted the strong relationship between themselves and the Ravens: ‘I’ve really enjoyed it. We’ve got strong ties with the Isle of Man and FC Isle of Man through our former chairman, Lawrence Looney.
‘Obviously, he’s a resident here in the island so we’ve had a couple of trips now, always enjoyed our time over here and like I said, the bonds are really, really strong between the two clubs.’
Radcliﬀe co-manager Anthony Johnson reflected on the competition: ‘It’s been an unbelievable weekend, from a football perspective, from a professionalism point of view, but also from the on the pitch stuﬀ. We’ve had a really brilliant week in terms of the opposition.’
Brian Thomson, managing director of the Isle of Man Steam Packet, discussed the company’s involvement: ‘The football festival brings the other teams and the fans over, it’s something that encourages the ferry travel as well.
‘So it’s a kind of a no brainer for us to be involved. I love football as well, so it’s a pleasure for me to come down.’
Nicola Holt of IFGL said her family thoroughly enjoyed the tournament, especially with her son being a mascot for the games against Fleetwood and Altrincham.
She said: ‘He was a little bit nervous, but the players have been absolutely amazing. He’s been treated like royalty. In fact, he’s been treated like one of the team. So he’s got some lasting memories from very happy, lasting memories.’
