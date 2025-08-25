Isle of Man footballer Adam Long made a memorable debut for new club Coleraine on Saturday, scoring as the Bannsiders continued their unbeaten start to the NIFL Premiership season.
The former St George’s and Union Mills defender made his bow for the side as a first-half substitute against Glenavon as fellow summer signing, the experienced Charles Dunne, went off injured.
Long, who played for AFC Fylde in the Conference last season, made an almost immediate impact as he put the finishing touch to a 17-pass team move which gave his side a 1-0 half-time lead.
The hosts equalised in the 71st minute through Paul McGovern, but Coleraine bagged a 90th-minute winner through last year’s top scorer Matthew Shevlin to wrap up the three points.
Long signed for Coleraine in June and was an unused substitute in the side’s first three games of the campaign.
They currently sit second on 10 points two behind early pacesetters Glentoran.
