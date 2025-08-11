Former Peel midfielder Freddie O’Donoghue has signed his first professional deal with National League side Carlisle United.
The 18-year-old put pen to paper after making his first-team debut for the Cumbrian club last season, and will now join Scottish outfit Queen of the South on loan until January.
O’Donoghue first joined Carlisle in March 2023, aged 16, on a two-year scholarship.
He made his senior bow in September last year in the EFL Trophy against Nottingham Forest Under-21s, before netting his first competitive goal on November 12, 2024 in a 2-1 win over Morecambe in the same competition.
Impressive early performances were curtailed by a shoulder injury during the 2024/25 campaign, but the forward’s progress was rewarded with a contract extension in March this year.
Academy manager Steven Rudd said: ‘We are delighted that Freddie has agreed his first professional contract with the club.
‘Since he joined us at 16, he has come in and worked hard to develop all areas of his game, and this deal is a reward of him doing that.
‘The loan to Queen of the South is now the next challenge in his journey to support the transition into first team and men’s football.’
Head of football operations Marc Tierney added: ‘Rewarding Freddie with his first professional contract is a testament to his hard work and dedication.
‘His loan spell will give him a valuable opportunity to continue his football journey, gain experience, and test himself at a competitive level.’