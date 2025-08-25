Peel came from behind to win the Eric Fletcher Charity Shield at the Bowl on Friday evening.
Opponents Ayre United took an early lead at the national stadium through Mark Nixon, but Tomas Brown dragged the westerners level before half-time.
And the turnaround was completed when the returning Lee Gale scored the decisive goal, before Ayre missed a penalty late on to ensure Peel lifted the first silverware of the 2025-26 season.
A full report will appear in this week’s edition of the Isle of Man Examiner, on sale Tuesday morning.
