Douglas and District Football Club’s junior girls teams have secured a sponsorship deal with Standard Bank Offshore.
The company, which has an office on Circular Road, Douglas, is to support the club’s under-eight, under-10 and under-12 squads.
This partnership is part of the banks commitment to local sports and its dedication to fostering opportunities for young people in the community.
D&D has been instrumental in providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for young footballers. The club’s junior girls teams continue to grow in popularity, reflecting a wider movement towards increased participation in female sport.
Club secretary Dave Mathieson commented: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have Standard Bank Offshore as our sponsor.
‘Their support is invaluable in helping us develop our junior girls teams, ensuring that our young players have the resources and opportunities they need to enjoy and excel in football.
‘This partnership is a fantastic step forward in promoting girls’ participation in the sport and we look forward to seeing our teams grow and succeed.
‘Standard Bank Offshore is a strong advocate for community involvement, and this sponsorship is another example of its ongoing support for local initiatives.
‘Through this collaboration, the bank hopes to encourage more young people to get involved in football, fostering a lifelong love of sport and the many benefits it brings.’
Lee Francis, chief executive and island head for the Isle of Man at Standard Bank Offshore, added: ‘We are incredibly proud to support these three Douglas and District FC’s junior girls teams. At Standard Bank Offshore, we believe in the power of sport to inspire and empower young people.
‘Football is not just about developing athletic skills but also about building confidence, teamwork and resilience. We are delighted to be part of this journey, helping to create opportunities for young girls to thrive both on and off the pitch.’