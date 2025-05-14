For the second successive season, Ramsey and Laxey will lock horns in the final of the Manx Quality Sheds Hospital Cup this weekend.
Twelve months on from the northerners’ narrow 2-1 success at the Bowl in last year’s finale, the two sides will once again face off to battle for the last piece of senior silverware of the 2024-25 campaign.
It will also be the third consecutive season that Laxey have contested the final of the competition, having lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win over Rushen United in the 2022-23 final.
The teams had contrasting challenges in the semi-finals earlier this month, with Ramsey having to battle hard to edge past newly-crowned Premier League champions Peel after extra-time at Ballacloan Stadium.
This while Laxey went up against Division Two high-fliers DHSOB – who were perhaps still nursing a hangover after sealing promotion to the top flight only a few days earlier – and recorded a comprehensive victory.
Ramsey won both league meetings against Laxey this season, therefore they will go into the final as slight favourites to triumph, but the manner of the Miners’ semi-final win could also give them a significant confidence boost so it could well go either way.
Kick-off is at 2pm on Saturday afternoon.
COWELL CUP
The curtain comes down on the 2024-25 Manx football season next week when the Cowell Cup final takes place at the Bowl.
The competition has not been without drama and controversy as the semi-final between Braddan and Rushen United had to be replayed after it came to light that the Swans had fielded an ineligible suspended player.
Rushen won the rematch 6-2 to book their place in the final where they will go up against a Ramsey side that held their nerve to edge past Onchan on penalties after the sides had played out a 2-2 draw in the other semi.
The Cowell Cup final will be held at the Bowl on Monday evening (May 19), kicking off at 6.45pm.