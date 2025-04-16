The Bowl will host its traditional double header of football finals over the Easter weekend.
First up is the GH Corlett Woods Cup final which takes place on Good Friday afternoon, kicking off at 2pm between Braddan v RYCOB.
The Swans go into the final as marginal favourites, having already clinched the Ardern and Druggan Division Two league title recently.
But opponents Youthie are enjoying a fine season of their own and remain in with a chance of joining Braddan in the Canada Life Premier League next season.
The two sides have already met twice in the second tier this season, with Braddan storming to an emphatic win on the opening day before the teams played out a 1-1 draw in Ramsey in the reverse fixture.
With only three defeats to their name all season – two of them coming against top-flight heavyweights Peel and Rushen United in cup competitions – Braddan will be confident of claiming the silverware but a close game should be in store.
The second final is the ECAP FA Cup which kicks off 24 hours later at 2pm on Saturday afternoon between Ayre United and Foxdale.
The Tangerines were beaten finalists in last year’s showpiece event when losing on penalties to Rushen, therefore they’ll be hoping to go one better this time around.
Standing in their way though is a Foxdale side that has enjoyed an impressive campaign since earning promotion as Division Two champions 12 months ago.
The Billy Goat Park outfit took the league by storm in the opening weeks of the season and only just missed out on a place in the Railway Cup at Christmas.
Since then, their form has been a little inconsistent but the return of reigning Player of the Year Lee Gale from travelling has been a major boost.
Ayre, boasting the likes of Shaun Kelly and Chris Duggan in their ranks, will start as favourites but this is another final which could go either way.