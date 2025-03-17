For the second time this season, FC Isle of Man played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Pilkington at the Bowl on Saturday afternoon.
Mirroring the game back in November, both sides had plenty of chances and could have taken the win in what was the first part of a double header for the Ravens over the weekend.
After an opening 20 minutes that saw a few chances come and go without really threatening, the visitors took the lead from a corner.
Freddy Garbutt rose highest and directed a header goalwards which was stopped by Adam Killey, but the Ravens keeper could do nothing to prevent Adam Lawrence from poking home the rebound for 0-1, albeit with a suspicion of offside thrown into the mix.
Killey kept the home side within one goal on the half-hour mark as he saved a wicked shot that looked destined for the back of the net up and over the bar.
Dan Simpson, making his first start for FC Isle of Man in more than 13 months, was unlucky not to draw the home side level as his riffled effort was brilliantly saved by Jake Hilton in the Pilkington goal.
But the visiting goalkeeper could do nothing to stop Al Maitland levelling soon after. Up for a corner, Maitland connected sweetly with a volley that flew into the top corner before nonchalantly walking away in celebration like it was no big deal.
Despite that, the Ravens went in trailing at the break as Garbutt crafted space for himself before slotting the ball into the bottom corner, leaving Killey with no chance to restore Pilkington’s lead 1-2 at the interval.
With the second half opening with few chances being created by either side, Paul Jones rolled the dice and introduced Sean Doyle, Ste Whitley and Danny Gerrard from the bench.
Less than former minutes later, Doyle drew the home side level. A Simpson long throw wasn’t cleared and, when it fell to Doyle with his back to goal, he swivelled and shot in one motion, finding the corner and bringing the game level once again at 2-2.
But the visitors then took the lead for the third time of the afternoon as Ryan Beigan pounced on a defensive lapse to make it 2-3.
He almost made it four for Pilkington moments later as a deep corner found him unmarked on the edge of the box, with his side footed volley hitting the bar before going behind for a goal-kick.
The away side were made to pay for that miss as Whitley and Doyle linked up with five minutes remaining, with the former breaking free behind the Pilkington backline before he squared for the skipper who had the easy job of tapping home and making it 3-3.
In the remaining minutes both sides threw men forward but neither were able to find the winner, with Killey and Hilton both called into action.
In the end the game finished 3-3, with both sides having to settle for a point.
- The second part of FC Isle of Man’s weekend double header saw them take on Prestwich Heys at 11am on Sunday morning – see separate report.
SAM TURTON