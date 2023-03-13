FC Isle of Man claimed another precious point towards their North West Counties Premier Division survival fund on Sunday.
The weekend’s 1-1 draw with hosts Northwich Victoria leaves the Ravens 10 points clear of second-bottom Burscough with seven games left to play.
After winning three of their last four games, Paul Jones’s side went into this match with the former Conference side full of renewed optimism.
The Ravens were, however, indebted to goalkeeper Dean Kearns who saved a Northwich penalty midway through the first half to ensure the to sides remained goal-less at the break.
Ste Whitley then headed home Jacob Crook’s ball to give the Ravens the lead early in the second half.
Man of the Match Kearns preserved the islanders’ lead for a while with a series of fine saves, but Northwich’s pressure took its toll in the 69th when Ryan Jackson equalised.
Jones said after the match: ‘We weren’t at our best, but were solid enough.
‘But the progression is pleasing, not sure we would’ve been in that game a while ago.’
The squad’s return to the island was delayed by a couple of cancelled flights, finally coming home on the boat via Heysham on Monday afternoon.
The Manx side won’t have to worry about travel this weekend as they host a Longridge Town side level on points with them in the standings at the Bowl.
Kick-off on Saturday evening is 6pm.