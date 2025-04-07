FC Isle of Man manager Paul Jones has said he’s been left scratching his head after the Manx side’s poor end-of-season run continued on Saturday at the Bowl.
The Ravens were beaten 4-1 by visitors Charnock Richard, continuing a winless run that now extends to February 8.
The former Rushen United boss said after the weekend’s defeat: ‘We were miles away [today] and I’m struggling to see where it’s coming from.
‘Training has been going well and so did the pre-match warm-up and everyone is saying the right things and understanding what they need to be doing, but then we start the game super sloppy and find ourselves two goals down and don’t really pick it up from there.
‘We’re scratching our heads a little bit at the moment and there’s definitely been some soul searching from me.
‘That performance is not what I recognise, and that’s not what I know the players are capable of.
‘We’ve just not got that belief and confidence in each other at the moment and when you’re in that place it’s very difficult to turn it around.
‘We have to find a way to do that and that’s on all of us, but I’m manager and I take full responsibility for everything that goes on.
‘It’s on me and the coaching staff to see how we can help the players get through this.
‘It’s not great and we’re not overly pleased with things at the moment, but we’re determined to finish the season as strongly as we can.’
Sean Doyle’s goal early in the second half was the only consolation for the islanders who now drop to 15th in the North West Counties Premier Division standings with two games left to play.
This Saturday, Litherland REMYCA are the visitors to the Bowl, before the season ends the following weekend with another home game against West Didsbury & Chorlton.