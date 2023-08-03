Peel will begin the defence of their Canada Life Premier League title against St George’s on the opening day of the 2023-24 football season.
The new campaign will kick off in earnest on Saturday, September 2. Before that though, the westerners will go head-to-head with rivals Corinthians in the traditional curtain-raiser - the Eric Fletcher Charity Shield - at the Bowl on Saturday, August 19 at 1.45pm.
Newly-promoted St Mary’s will begin life back in the top flight with a trip to Mullen-e-Cloie to face St John’s United, while fellow promoted side Braddan head to Ballafletcher to take on Douglas Royal.
Just round the corner at Garey Mooar, last season’s surprise package Union Mills will kick off their campaign by hosting Ramsey.
Elsewhere, Cameron Avery will start his Laxey career with a trip to his old stomping ground at Marown, while title hopefuls Rushen United and Corinthians will go toe-to-toe at Croit Lowey.
In DPS Ltd Division Two, DHSOB begin life in the second tier with a tricky clash against Castletown, while promotion hopefuls Foxdale and Michael Utd lock horns.
Elsewhere, Douglas and District host Malew, Colby visit RYCOB, Gymns entertain Douglas Athletic and Onchan travel to Pulrose United.
Saturday, September 2 (KO 2.30pm)
Canada Life Premier League
Union Mills v Ramsey
St John’s United v St Mary’s
Rushen United v Corinthians
Peel v St George’s
Douglas Royal v Braddan
Marown v Laxey
DPS Ltd Division Two
Douglas and District v Malew
Foxdale v Michael United
RYCOB v Colby
Gymns v Douglas Athletic
DHSOB v Castletown
Pulrose United v Onchan