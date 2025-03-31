Former Peel midfielder Freddie O’Donoghue has extended his deal with League Two outfit Carlisle United.
The 18 year old will now remain with the Brunton Park club next season with his original two-year deal with the Cumbrians set to expire in the summer.
O’Donoghue made his debut for United’s first team in September and has since gone on to be included in a number of squads, appearing twice in League Two and three times in the EFL Trophy.
It was in the latter competition the skilful teen grabbed his first goal for the club, coming off the bench to score against Morecambe in the pair’s group stage clash in October.
In January, the teenager joined Ebac Northern Football League Division One side Carlisle City on loan, making five appearances before his season was brought to a premature end by a shoulder injury.
O’Donoghue was four youngsters to be offered new deals by United.
Academy manager Steven Rudd said: ‘I am delighted for the players who have all been offered contract extensions.
‘As an academy we want to produce players who play for the first team and have a career in the game.
‘The players have all worked very hard to achieve this opportunity, they have applied themselves consistently well every day in everything that they do and they should be proud of their achievements so far.
‘We are very excited to see how they progress as they start to make the transition into first team football.’
United’s sporting director Rob Clarkson added: ‘We are delighted to offer the boys contract extensions, they fully deserve the opportunity to continue their development at Carlisle United.
‘It is important that as a club we continue to give opportunities to our homegrown talent. We hope and believe these players can establish themselves in our first team in the coming years.’