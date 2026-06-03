The Isle of Man’s senior men’s football outfit head to Wales next weekend to take on Cymru Premier side The New Saints.
The Oswestry-based outfit won the Welsh top-flight title this season and will take part in the UEFA Champions League’s first qualifying round next month.
Wayne Lisy’s women’s side are also in action this month, travelling to Guernsey to take part in the Cherry Godfrey Cup from June 25-28 (see more on page 53).
Both the men and women’s teams then have tournament football to look forward to at the Bowl next month.
Chris Bass Jr’s men’s side host fellow island side Ynys Môn (Anglesey) and North West Counties Division One North side AFC Blackpool.
The Welsh side finished runners-up to Bermuda under-23s in last summer’s Island Games in Orkney, beating the Isle of Man 1-0 in the semi-finals.
The Mechanics compete in the league below FC Isle of Man and finished last season 14th of the 18 sides in the division.
The two visitors go head-to-head at 7pm on Friday, July 10, before the Isle of Man face Blackpool the following morning (July 11) at 10.30am.
Bass Jr’s charges are back in action a second time later that day, kicking off at 5pm.
The following weekend it’s the turn of the island’s senior and under-23 women’s sides to take centre stage.
Ynys Môn are once again the opposition, the pair’s under-23s facing off at 7pm on Friday, July 17.
The island’s two senior sides will meet the following day, kicking off at 5pm.
The Welsh finished fifth at last year’s Island Games, beating Jersey 4-1 in the final placement play-offs.
The Manx came home with silver after losing on penalties to gold medallists Bermuda in the competition’s final.
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