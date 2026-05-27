Isle of Man triathlete Will Draper finished third in the Challenge Samorin event in Slovakia at the weekend.
The former Island Games medallist finished just over two minutes down on victor Harry Palmer and a minute and a half down on runner-up Valdemar Solok from Denmark with a finishing time of 3 hours 33 minutes and 59 seconds.
Draper, who won the Challenge Salou - Costa Daurada event earlier this month, completed the 1,900m swim in 23 minutes 50 seconds, before completing the 89km cycle leg in just over 1 hours 53 minutes 49 seconds.
The 26 year old from St John’s completed the 21km run in 1 hour 11 minutes 15 seconds.
The Manx Tri Club member said after the event that the result felt like ‘another brick in the wall of consistency’.
The Samorin event was the first event the Manxman contested as a pro four years ago.
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