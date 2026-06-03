The Paul Henry Gold Cup will take place next week after the draw for the semi-finals of the Division Two competition were made.
There had been a question mark as to whether the end-of-season cup comp between the second-tier’s top four would take place with final league games of the season only being squeezed in the Saturday before TT fortnight.
However, the draw has now been made for the Gold Cup’s semis, pitching champions Colby against southern rivals Castletown and promoted RYCOB against Marown.
These ties will take place on Tuesday (June 9) with both kicking off at 6.30pm.
The winners of these two games will advance to the final which will be played at the Bowl on Saturday, June 13. The kick-off time for that has yet to be confirmed.
At the end of the 27-league -game season, only four points separated runners up Youthie and fourth-place Marown suggesting two tight semi-finals in store if the clubs have full squads to choose from.
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