Peel Football Club has extended its sponsorship agreement with Dandara for a 25th season.
The local building developer began as the club’s principal sponsor in millennium year of 2000.
The western club, which has just clinched a record 31st Canada Life Premier League title, displays the company’s name at all of its senior matches in the league and various cup competitions.
The Sunset City side has several senior and junior teams playing across the Manx football pyramid and Dandara’s backing assists with expenses such as team kit and equipment, as well as general improvements at its Douglas Road ground.
Club secretary Colin Moore said: ‘At a time when the cost of running any club or organisation increases on an annual basis, the continued support we have had from Dandara is truly invaluable.
‘Since day one, the company has been a real friend of the club and to extend that backing into a 25th year speaks volumes. Everyone at Peel is extremely appreciative and a sincere thank you.’
Angela Beresford, marketing manager at Dandara, added: ‘This truly is a milestone in our long-standing relationship with Peel AFC.
‘During that time, we have seen the club continue to develop and improve its facilities which are widely used by all ages from men’s and women’s football teams to junior boys and girls’ sides.
‘We all know the important benefits that getting involved in a sport can have, not just on our physical and mental wellbeing, but also in bringing together the wider local community.
‘Peel AFC has been loyally serving the community here since 1888, so we’re very proud to reach this 25th anniversary with them.
‘The club has had a very good season to date and hopefully the best is still to come. We wish them good luck for the last few weeks of the campaign.’