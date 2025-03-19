Peel AFC could all but clinch the Canada Life Premier League title with victory this weekend.
The westerners can effectively wrap up a 31st top flight championship should they defeat Onchan at Douglas Road on Saturday afternoon, or if Corinthians fail to beat Ramsey at Ballacloan Stadium.
The Sunset City side moved to within touching distance of the silverware with a comprehensive 6-0 win over already-relegated Marown last time out to go onto 47 points from 21 games played.
Corinthians snatched a dramatic last-gasp victory over St Mary’s and are now on 43 points but having played a game more and are therefore relying on favours elsewhere.
Foxdale are also mathematically still in with a chance of the title having only played 17 games, but they would need to win all seven of their remaining games and hope Peel drop points.
On paper, Peel will be expected to beat Onchan this weekend, particularly having won the reverse fixture 0-5 at the Nivison Stadium.
But the Os recorded a shock 4-2 win over Laxey last time out to take a huge step towards securing their top-flight status for another season.
Indeed, the second team to be relegated could be confirmed this weekend as well, with St George’s needing to defeat Ramsey to have any chance of staying up.
Onchan are currently four points clear of Geordies outside the drop zone having played a game more, but the Saints’ two remaining games are both tough - also hosting Ayre in their final game – so the former Grand Slam winners’ fate could be sealed this weekend.
Elsewhere in the top flight on Saturday afternoon, Corinthians host Laxey at Ballafletcher.
Away from the league, Rushen United lock horns with Foxdale and Union Mills battle with Ayre United in the semi-finals of the ECAP FA Cup.