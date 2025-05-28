Douglas rider Marcus Simpson says this year’s TT is all about ‘not coming off the bike’ after a bruising debut at last year’s event.
The 26-year-old impressed during the 2023 Manx Grand Prix, finishing second behind fellow Manxman Joe Yeardsley in the Senior race, before stepping up to contest all solo classes at last year’s TT.
While the fortnight proved physically and mentally demanding, Simpson still showed real promise – none more so than in the Superbike TT, where he took an excellent 12th place finish and set a personal best average speed of 125.918mph on his privately-run Honda Fireblade.
He followed that up with further 125mph-plus laps in the Superstock TT, placing 21st, and claimed a bronze replica in the opening Supersport race.
Now riding for WH Racing on a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade-SP in the RST Superbike, Milwaukee Senior and RL360/PE Superstock TT races, Simpson says 2025 is about staying safe and building consistency.
Speaking to the Isle of Man Today on Wednesday afternoon, he said: ‘Preparations have gone really well physically and on the bike – and I’ve got people helping behind the scenes now so I can just focus.’
Asked about his goals for this year’s TT, he added: ‘Stay on the bike!
‘I broke a few records last year – just not the ones I wanted to. This year is about solid results, enjoying it, and getting ready for next year with the team.
‘It’s only my third year on the Mountain Course, and I’m still learning!’