Ramsey players lead the way in the latest edition of Media Isle of Man’s football Team of the Week.
The northerners boosted their hopes of a top-four finish in the Canada Life Premier League with a hard-fought win over second-placed Corinthians at Ballacloan and, as such, three of their players have made the cut in the latest hypothetical XI.
Donning the number one jersey is Ramsey’s young goalkeeper Harvey Garrett who has made a real impression while stepping in for James Rice in recent weeks, becoming only the second shot-stopper to keep a clean sheet against the Whites in the league this season.
Two of his northern cohorts also line-up in front of him in a traditional four-man Team of the Week defence, namely Matty Montgomery and Liam Cooper.
Both were in fine fettle for the home side at Ballacloan to thwart the usually prolific Corinthians attack, with the latter also impressing at the other end of the pitch by netting the only goal of the game to seal the three points.
Joining them in the TotW defence is another player who caught the eye in that game, Corinthians’ Noah Vowles, as well as Rushen United’s Alex Guy.
Vowles was the standout performer for the Whites during a close game at Ballacloan, while Guy continued his superb recent form with a strong showing at centre-back during the Spaniards’ victory over Foxdale at Croit Lowey.
Also catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that match in Port Erin was Ste Riding who produced another typically excellent game for the southerners to help his side claim revenge over Foxdale after their penalty shootout heartbreak in the FA Cup semi-final a week earlier.
Therefore, Riding takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week alongside St John’s United’s Jamie Crook and Lewis Hicks of Union Mills who both went head-to-head at Mullen-e-Cloie,
Crook certainly caught the eye with a fine game during his side’s dramatic clash with the Millers, setting up two goals to seemingly set his side on the way to victory,
But in the end the honours were shared in that match as Hicks helped his side recover from being three goals down to record a thrilling 3-3 draw, grabbing the Millers’ late equaliser to snatch a point.
Another player to shine in that match at Mullen-e-Cloie was Luke Murray who turned in a man-of-the-match performance with a really classy display, scoring twice to put the Saints in charge.
Therefore, the former FC Isle of Man player takes his place in a three-man Team of the Week attack alongside Ayre United duo Cameron Torr and Chris Duggan.
Torr was the outstanding player for the Tangerines who recorded a highly impressive win over Laxey at Glen Road, while Duggan also turned in a fine display on the left wing to grab a goal on his way to helping his side secure all three points at the home of the Miners.
Also catching the eye of the ratings panel in that match was the man in the middle, Willie Cowley, who impressed with the whistle to claim the referee of the week plaudits.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Harvey Garrett (Ramsey)
Defence
Noah Vowles (Corinthians)
Matty Mongomery (Ramsey)
Alex Guy (Rushen)
Liam Cooper (Ramsey)
Midfield
Jamie Crook (St John's)
Lewis Hicks (Union Mills)
Stephen Riding (Rushen)
Attack
Cameron Torr (Ayre)
Luke Murray (St John's)
Chris Duggan (Ayre)
Referee
Willie Cowley ( Laxey v Ayre Utd)