Onchan and Isle of Man footballer Ruby Palmer has become the latest player from these shores who will ply her footballing trade across the Atlantic in the USA.
Ruby will play for North Country Saints having obtained a scholarship at North Country Community College, the state university of New York. The move came about through FirstPoint USA.
Daughter of former island footballer Johnny Palmer, Ruby signed senior forms for Onchan shortly after her 16th birthday. With the Os she reached the FA Cup final during 2003/24 season.
The teenager made her first appearance for the IoM national side in a friendly against Accrington Stanley in 2023, becoming the youngest player to score for the IoM four weeks later against Ynys Mon.
Ruby made her Island Games debut that same year against the Isle of Wight, becoming the fourth youngest Manxwoman to play at the biennial event.
She joins fellow IoM footballers Kiera Morgan, Tia Lisy and Sarah Wignall in playing football stateside.
PAUL HATTON