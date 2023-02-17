The 16th instalment this season of the nation’s favourite hypothetical football team includes no fewer than six debutants.
Featuring the cream of the crop from Saturday’s six games in the Canada Life Premier League, the latest Team of the Week has a very attacking feel to it.
Eight of the 11 found the back of net at the weekend, including Rushen United defender Ashley Blake.
Former Colby player Blake was on the scoresheet as the Spaniards narrowly lost 2-1 at league leaders Peel, despite playing a chunk of the second half with only 10 men after keeper Dean Kearns’s sending off.
Also standing out in that match was January’s Young Player of the Month Scott Mason.
He continued his impressive recent form as the Spaniards produced a determined defensive effort to contain their Old Firm rivals for large spells of the match at Douglas Road.
The former Union Mills man caught the eye producing a faultless game in an unfamiliar left-back role as the Miners came from behind to beat Douglas Royal 4-2 at Glen Road.
Donning the gloves and number one jersey this week is the first of two Marown players in the latest TotW.
Nathan Teare made a number of impressive saves (denying his former Michael United manager Nick Hurt among others) to help the Crosby club record a significant 3-1 win over reigning champions Ayre.
Teare’s team-mate Adam Mealin was also back to top form in that match, causing problems throughout for the Ayre defence and scoring a fine individual goal.
Joining Mealin in the team’s four-man midfield are Mark Connor (St George’s), Lewis Moran (Peel) and Rob Moreton (Ramsey).
Connor rolled back the years and was the standout player for Geordies as the Glencrutchery Road club continued its up-turn in form with a 4-0 win over St John’s.
He capped a fine all-round performance with a goal as Geordies put further distance between themselves and the bottom two.
Moran was Peel’s best performer as the league leaders ground out a win over Rushen to go 12 points clear at the top of the standings.
The former RYCOB winger was lively throughout, bagging an 83rd minute equaliser for Daniel Bell’s side before Paul Whitehead benefited from Aaron Costain’s opportunism only a few minutes later.
Moran’s former Youthie team-mate, Moreton provided a highly impressive display operating down the left side for Ramsey as they edged a nine-goal thriller at Onchan 5-4.
Also impressing in the northerners’ first away win of the league campaign, was Dorin Tatar.
The Romanian striker made a very impressive return to the Ramsey side and was amongst the goals, netting twice as they came from behind to take all three points.
Completing the line-up is Laxey youngster Ethan Hawley and Union Mills’ prolific attacker Luke Booth.
Sixteen-year-old Hawley enjoyed a lively game and netted two well-taken goals as Laxey moved up to fifth in the table.
Booth makes a fifth Team of the Week appearance after he bagged a hat-trick as bottom side DHSOB were beaten 3-6 at Blackberry Lane.
Ollie Johnson claims the Referee of the Week mantle after he produced a solid display in the middle during Peel’s win over Rushen.
Team of the Week: 18/2/23
Goalkeeper: Nathan Teare (Marown) Team of the Week appearances this season: 1
Defence:
Scott Mason (Rushen United) TotW apps: 2
Ashley Blake (Rushen United) TotW apps: 2
Tom Kenny (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Midfield:
Mark Connor (St George’s) TotW apps: 1
Adam Mealin (Marown) TotW apps: 2
Lewis Moran (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Rob Moreton (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Attack:
Dorrin Tatar (Ramsey) TotW apps: 1
Ethan Hawley (Laxey) TotW apps: 1
Luke Booth (Union Mills) TotW apps: 6
Referee: Ollie Johnson (Peel v Rushen) RotW: 1