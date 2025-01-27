Blane Slattery has stepped down as manager of the Isle of Man Football Association men’s national team.
The former Corinthians manager took over the reigns in 2021 and took the team to the 2023 edition of the Island Games in Guernsey.
But after a change in personal circumstances at work, Slattery has now decided to step down with immediate effect to allow an interim manager to be appointed ahead of this summer’s Island Games in Orkney.
In a statement on social media, the Isle of Man FA commented: ‘The IoMFA would like to thank Blane Slattery for his work and effort as the men’s national manager in recent seasons.
‘Blane led the side to the Island Games in Guernsey in 2023 and he was working towards the Orkney Island Games.
‘He decided to step down as team manager following new demands in a new work role.
‘The association wish him the best of luck with everything in the future, both on and off the field.’