Rushen United’s impressive victory against reigning Premier League champions Ayre United sees three Spaniards make the grade in the latest Team of the Week.
The Croit Lowey outfit dealt a significant blow to the Tangerines’ hopes of retaining the title with a 1-3 victory in Andreas on Saturday.
Key to that success was a formidable backline which is recognised with two defenders and a goalkeeper being included in the latest hypothetical XI.
The goalkeeper in question is veteran shotstopper Mark Blair who rolled back the years with an impressive display between the sticks to produce several big saves and thwart the often prolific Ayre attack.
In front of him, Scott Mason and Ashley Blake were both in imperious form in the Rushen backline and take their places in a four-man Team of the Week defence.
Alongside the two Spaniards are Laxey’s Dave Reynolds and Morgan Beckley of St Mary’s.
The latter was in fine fettle as he helped the Saints record a comprehensive 5-0 victory over Onchan at the Nivison Stadium, a result which moves the Bowl outfit up to fifth in the Canada Life Premier League table and only one point off third-placed Ayre Utd.
This while Reynolds was the star performer during Laxey’s match against relegation-threatened Marown at Glen Road, producing a typically assured display at the heart of the Miners defence to pip team-mate – and hat-trick hero – Eric Hill to the man of the match award.
One of the results of the day in the top flight came at Glencrutchery Road where St George’s moved out of the relegation zone thanks to an impressive 7-2 victory over Foxdale.
Catching the eye of Eric Clague’s player ratings panel in that game were Chris Bass Jr and Michael Hughes who both earn their places in a three-man Team of the Week midfield.
Both players helped themselves to two goals to send Geordies on their way to a potentially priceless three points, with Bass Jr just getting the nod for player of the match.
Joining the Geordies duo in the centre of the pitch is Peel’s Scott Horne who was in good form for the westerners during their 6-2 victory at home to Union Mills in the Sunset City side.
Also impressing in that match at Douglas Road – and stealing the headlines once again – was Tomas Brown who continued his seemingly relentless charge to this season’s Golden Boot with a five-goal salvo to put the Millers to the sword.
As such, he takes his place in a three-man TotW attack alongside the aforementioned Eric Hill as well as veteran striker Mark Wolfenden of St Mary’s.
The latter man has had a new lease of life for the Saints this season, overcoming long-term injuries and improving his fitness to once again cause havoc in front of goal, netting twice against Onchan at the Nivison Stadium.
Hill continued his ruthless form in front of goal, netting a hat-trick for the second successive week to put Murown to the sword at Glen Road and help the Miners triumph 5-2 to move level on points with third-placed Ayre.
Claiming the refereeing honours this week is Matty Shaw who produced a fine display with the whistle in the middle of the Peel v Union Mills clash at Douglas Road.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mark Blair (Rushen)
Defence
David Reynolds (Laxey)
Scott Mason (Rushen)
Ashley Blake (Rushen)
Morgan Beckley (St Mary's)
Midfield
Scott Horne (Peel)
Michael Hughes (St George's)
Chris Bass Jr (St George's)
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Eric Hill (Laxey)
Mark Wolfenden (St Mary's)
Referee
Matty Shaw (Peel v Union Mills)