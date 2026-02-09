Dan Simpson has been named as the Canada Life Player of the Month for the second time in a row.
The Corinthians’ attacker is enjoying a sublime season for the Whites, helping Ben Qualtrough’s side top the Canada Life Premier League table heading into the business end of the campaign.
Having picked up the November gong, Simpson has now done likewise for the December and January award which was combined due to the reduced fixture list over the festive period.
During that time, Simpson helped his side win three of their four matches played in the league, scoring four goals along the way.
After a shock 0-5 defeat at the hands of Peel, the Whites bounced back in style by recording successive wins over DHSOB, Laxey and Onchan, getting on the scoresheet with braces against both of the latter two sides.
Therefore, he garnered a total of 6.5 points from Eric Clague’s player ratings panel, which gave him a healthy 1.5 margin over his nearest challengers.
They were Joel Ibanez of Braddan and Ben Sturgeon of Peel after both also enjoyed fine months for their respective sides.
Ibanez played a big role in helped the Swans give their survival hopes a massive boost with victories over Foxdale and DHSOB, while Sturgeon has very quickly established himself in the first team at Douglas Road this season.
Picking up the Young Player of the Month is Freddie Quilliam who has enjoyed an excellent few weeks for Union Mills, helping the Garey Mooar side recover from an indifferent start to the season to become one of the league’s in-form sides.
Player of the Month standings for January/December (combined):
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) 6.5 points
Joel Ibanez (Braddan) 5
Ben Sturgeon (Peel) 5
Joe Berquist (St Mary's) 4.5
Taylor Andrews (Peel) 4
Andy Asbridge (Onchan) 4
Tom Callow (St Mary's) 4
Eddie Kangah (Laxey) 4
Mark O'Neill (Braddan) 4.
Overall player ratings for the 2025-26 season:
Dan Simpson (Corinthians) 21 pts
Tomas Brown (Peel) 20
Tom Creer (Onchan) 19.5
Luke Murray (Corinthians) 18
Ashley Blake (Rushen Utd) 16
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd) 16
Stephen Riding (Rushen Utd) 16
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd) 15.5
Joe Bergquist (St Mary's) 14.5
Eddie Kangah (Laxey) 14
MANAGER GONG
Peel’s Peter Kennaugh has been named as the Manager of the Month for December and January.
The western gaffer is having a fine season in the hotseat for the Douglas Road outfit and they remain well in the mix for the Canada Life Premier League title.
There’s no doubt what the standout result was, as he masterminded Peel’s stunning 0-5 victory away at league leaders and title rivals Corinthians just before Christmas, a result which effectively means the destination of the Premier League crown remains in their hands.
WOMEN’S AWARDS
In the women’s side of the game, there was double success for Peel as they picked up both the Women’s Player of the Month and Under-21 Player of the Month accolades.
Sarah Wignall was the recipient of the top gong after guiding the westerners to a flawless couple of months.
The Sunset City side won all four of their games in the Canada Life Women’s League and Floodlit Cup during that December and January to help her team lead the way in the league table and march into the weekend’s cup final (see report elsewhere).
Like Simpson in the men’s awards, Pippa Wallis has now won back-to-back Under-21 Women’s Player of the Month accolades after also starring for the westerners alongside Wignall during December and January.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.