Only two football fixtures have survived the weather on the Isle of Man today (Saturday, February 7), with heavy rain forcing widespread postponements across the FA Cup weekend.
Both matches going ahead are in the ECAP FA Cup first round.
St Marys host Douglas Royal at the Bowl in a 1.45pm kick-off, while Union Mills welcome Colby to Garey Mooar, with that tie getting under way at 1.15pm.
All other scheduled fixtures for Saturday have been called off after persistent rainfall left the majority of pitches waterlogged and unplayable.
Attention then turns to Sunday’s showpiece fixture, with the Women’s Floodlit Cup Final set to take place between Peel and Douglas Royal.
That match is scheduled for a 2.45pm kick-off.