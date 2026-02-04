Saturday, February 7:
ECAP FA Cup first round (1.15pm)
Union Mills v Colby
Castletown v Corinthians
St Mary’s v Douglas Royal (1.45pm)
Laxey v Braddan
Peel v Pulrose
Marown v Rushen @ Rushen
DHSOB v Onchan
RYCOB v St John’s
Canada Life Premier League (2pm ko)
Foxdale v Ramsey
Ardern and Druggan Division Two
Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District
Canada Life Combination One
Braddan v Peel
Onchan v Corinthians
St John’s v Rushen Utd
Ramsey v Union Mills
Ayre Utd v DHSOB
Ardern and Druggan Combination Two
St George’s v Castletown
Douglas Athletic v Douglas Royal
Malew v RYCOB
Pulrose Utd v Michael Utd
Marown v Colby
Sunday, February 8:
Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup final at Bowl
Peel v Douglas Royal (2.45pm)
Masters League (2pm)
Laxey v Douglas and District
Peel v Ayre Utd
