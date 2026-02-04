Saturday, February 7:

ECAP FA Cup first round (1.15pm)

Union Mills v Colby

Castletown v Corinthians

St Mary’s v Douglas Royal (1.45pm)

Laxey v Braddan

Peel v Pulrose

Marown v Rushen @ Rushen

DHSOB v Onchan

RYCOB v St John’s

Canada Life Premier League (2pm ko)

Foxdale v Ramsey

Ardern and Druggan Division Two

Governor’s Athletic v Douglas and District

Canada Life Combination One

Braddan v Peel

Onchan v Corinthians

St John’s v Rushen Utd

Ramsey v Union Mills

Ayre Utd v DHSOB

Ardern and Druggan Combination Two

St George’s v Castletown

Douglas Athletic v Douglas Royal

Malew v RYCOB

Pulrose Utd v Michael Utd

Marown v Colby

---------

Sunday, February 8:

Canada Life Women’s Floodlit Cup final at Bowl

Peel v Douglas Royal (2.45pm)

Masters League (2pm)

Laxey v Douglas and District

Peel v Ayre Utd