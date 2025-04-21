Ayre United continued their dominant domestic cup season by clinching the 2025 ECAP FA Cup with a convincing 4-0 win over Foxdale at the Bowl on Easter Saturday.
Victory handed the Tangerines their third piece of silverware this campaign, adding to their Charity Shield and Railway Cup triumphs earlier in the season.
Foxdale started brightly in front of a packed national station, with Jay Chatwood spurning a decent early opening after dragging a shot wide inside the box.
Ayre responded by turning to their familiar weapon, Shaun Kelly's long throw, but it was Foxdale who carved out the better chances early on.
The breakthrough came in a manic three-minute spell. First, Liam Cannan felled Harry Best in the area, handing Ayre a golden chance to open the scoring from the spot. But Andy Ball produced a strong save to deny Kelly, diving low to his right and gathering the ball.
Foxdale's relief was short-lived though, as Matty Cubbon under pressure played a back pass to Ball. The Foxdale keeper’s clearance ricocheted off the onrushing Lewis Moran and landed kindly for Kelly, who made no mistake in stroking the ball into an empty net from 18 yards.
Charlie Harrison spurned a big chance to equalise just past the half-hour mark, firing over from close range after ghosting in at the back post.
At the other end, Ball came to Dale’s rescue before the interval, saving smartly one-on-one from Moran who had wriggled from his markers.
Ayre carried a deserved 1-0 lead into the break, but Foxdale re-emerged with more purpose. Jason Charmer was given licence to push forward on the left, but any momentum was undone by slack defending from a set-piece.
A low corner was cleared only as far as Johnny Shields who, at the second attempt, picked out Chris Duggan at the far post for a simple header from close range.
From that point on, the Tangerines controlled the contest. Harrison fired into the side netting from a rare Foxdale chance, but Ayre's third goal on 64 minutes all but settled the tie.
Cam Torr burst through a gaping gap in the Dale backline and, though Ball saved his initial effort, the rebound deflected back off Torr and looped over the line.
Things went from bad to worse for Foxdale. Alex Hewes, already on a booking, lost possession under pressure and collided innocuously with Torr attempting to regain it.
Referee Matty Shaw reached for a second yellow, followed by a red. In the aftermath, Chatwood was sin-binned for dissent, reducing Dale to nine men.
Ayre wasted little time in taking full advantage. After their first effort was cleared off the line, Moran was on hand to tap home a fourth from close range and complete the rout.
Foxdale briefly returned to full strength with Chatwood's reintroduction late on, but the game had long since gone. Ayre saw out the closing stages without letting up, pushing for more despite the cushion.
The final whistle confirmed a dominant 4-0 win and a cup treble for the Tangerines. For Foxdale, it was a sobering afternoon that unravelled after a promising start.
After the final whistle, Ayre United boss Nick Hurt praised Foxdale’s achievements in their first season since promotion, but admitted it had been a frustrating campaign for his own side: ‘Everything came together today. We had no excuses not to win.’
Sponsors ECAP awarded Ayre United's Shaun Kelly with the man of the match accolade.
DEAN TURTON
LEAGUE ACTION
After a break for the Easter weekend, attention returns to league action with a varied programme of fixtures over the next couple of days.
FA Cup winners Ayre will be back in action this evening (Tuesday) when they host newly-crowned Premier League champions Peel, while Marown host Foxdale and Rushen United are the visitors to St John’s United.
There are also two games in Ardern and Druggan Division Two, namely champions Braddan visiting Malew and Douglas Royal hosting Pulrose United.
On Wednesday evening, Onchan could wrap up the Canada Life Combination One league title when they travel to St John’s knowing that they only need a point to clinch the silverware.
Elsewhere in that league. Foxdale host Union Mills and Ramsey entertain Marown.
Three games take place in Ardern and Druggan Division Two, namely Governor’s Athletic v Douglas Athletic, Braddan v Pulrose United and RYCOB v DHSOB.