Ayre United
There have been a few changes in personnel during the close season at Ayre who now have a new man in charge as Phil Quayle has stepped up from the combination managerial hotseat to replace the outgoing Nick Hurt.
Goalkeeper Andy Ball has returned from Foxdale, while joining him in Andreas is RYCOB defender Sean Crawley, but heading out of the exit door are Cameron Torr and goalkeeper Nathan Teare.
Braddan
The Swans return to the top-flight after losing only one game en route to the Division Two title last season.
The Victoria Road outfit have recruited over the summer, goalkeeper Alex Haddock returning to the club from St John’s while former St George’s defenders Joel Ibanez and Illiam Long have also signed up.
Former Silver Boot winner Liam Cain though has moved to Manchester having scored 23 goals last term.
Corinthians
Corinthians are being tipped by many to be serious challengers for the Premier League title this season – and it’s easy to see why.
While the talented Chester Bell and Nathan Little have moved to America – manager Ben Qualtrough has been busy recruiting during the summer, with a raft of players moving and returning to the club.
Ash Higginbotham, Morgan Naylor, Ben Ramsey and Adam McCulloch have all made the switch to Ballafletcher, but the big talking point is the return of former FC Isle of Man contingent Luke Murray, Sean Doyle, Ryan Burns and Ronan McDonnell who should all play a major role in any potential title tilt.
DHSOB
DHSOB are back in the big time following their promotion from Division Two as runners-up.
Club legend Robbie Ward is the man tasked with keeping them in the Premier League and he’s been able to bring Ryan Gartland back to the Blackberry Lane club.
Old Boys are also boosted by the likes of Cian Geoghegan, David Wilson, Zak Watterson and the talented Will Kearns who is back from university, whilst holding onto the likes of veterans Martin King, Sam Holliday and Drew Ward as they bid to beat the drop.
Foxdale
After one of the most successful campaigns in their history, you might expect the talk around Foxdale AFC to be about building on a seventh-place Premier League finish and a run to the FA Cup final.
Instead, the story is one of departures. Between them, Jason Charmer and Lee Gale netted an impressive 42 goals last term.
Both, however, have moved to Peel, while goalkeeper Andy Ball has re-joined Ayre United.
Coupled with a sluggish pre-season, the signs suggest Foxdale will face an uphill battle to match last season’s heights. The fear among supporters is that the Billy Goat Park side could once again find themselves slipping back into Division Two.
Laxey
There have been no major changes at Glen Road over the summer, with manager Johnny Palmer aiming to build on last season’s eighth-place finish.
The Miners have bolstered their squad depth with several promising young additions from Corinthians however, with Aidan Pickering and Jonah Kenny the standouts from the Ballafletcher side.
A couple of returning faces will also strengthen the ranks, including striker Joe Walters, who is back from travelling and eager to make an impact.
Ambitions this season will surely centre on securing Railway Cup qualification and pushing for another cup final - with the hope that this time they can bring home silverware.
Onchan
Onchan will very much be hoping to continue where they left off last season, having recorded wins over Ramsey and Laxey in the final weeks of the 2024-25 campaign which ensured their Premier League survival.
Manager James O’Kelly has been busy in the off-season, signing Conor Bell, Bo Coulter and Alex Ringham all from Corinthians, as well as Luke Strickett-Morling from Union Mills.
While he has lost Brad Calvert to St John’s and Joshua Harrison to Douglas Royal, O’Kelly is hopeful of integrating a number of talented youngsters into the senior set-up who all turn 16 during the season.
Peel
It’s been a strong summer for the reigning Premier League champions.
Manager Peter Kennaugh will be delighted with his additions, bolstering an already strong squad, as well as seeing key players return from injury, and an unbeaten pre-season.
The big name back in the fold at Douglas Road is Lee Gale, after a season back at his old stomping ground of Billy Goat Park, guiding Foxdale to an FA Cup final and a remarkable seventh-place finish.
But they’ve also acquired tricky winger Jason Charmer from the Miners too, who scored 25 goals in 27 games in his first campaign in the top flight.
Sam Kennaugh and Andrew Crennell are back from long-term injuries too, and after a win against Ayre in the Charity Shield.
Ramsey
It’s been a busy summer for Ramsey as they aim to improve on last season’s sixth place finish and Hospital Cup triumph.
While James Rice has made the switch to St John’s plus Ollie Eyres and Harry Higgins have headed off-island, manager Anthony Cooper has kept the majority of the squad intact.
Rice’s departure has been offset by the arrival of goalkeeper Mason Prince from Union Mills, while also joining the Ballacloan brigade are Cameron Torr and Phil Dunnigan.
More will depend on the availability of players dual-registered with FC Isle of Man, but Ramsey could well be dark horses this season.
Rushen United
Preparation at Croit Lowey has been mixed, with pre-season disrupted by player absences and holidays, but manager Andrew Moody says his squad is still raring to go.
There have been no new signings, though several promising youngsters are stepping up, while the club has also lost Jamie Cadwallader to FC Isle of Man.
The target, however, is clear: build on last season’s fifth-place finish, push hard for Railway Cup qualification, and hopefully put together a strong cup run along the way.
St John’s United
St John’s United start the season under new manager Will Brown, who steps up after guiding the second team to a Junior Cup win and a fourth-place finish in the combination league.
Brown takes over from his father Sam, who stepped down from first-team duties due to health reasons but is thankfully now on the mend.
The squad has been strengthened with Rhys Oates (Peel), Bradley Calvert (Onchan) and Rhys Fallows (Foxdale) all arriving, while Joe Quayle returns after making only two appearances last season.
Luke Murray’s move back to Corinthians and Alex Haddock’s switch to Braddan will leave notable gaps.
Brown is aiming for a top-six finish and a strong cup run, with the hope of bringing silverware to the club this season.
St Mary’s
The Saints have had a busy transfer window as they look to build on last season’s third-place finish.
FC Isle of Man goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson and defender Carl Henson have arrived from St George’s, while Chris Walsh has returned after a spell at Braddan.
Jack Murray has also arrived from Union Mills, but Owen Canipa has made the short move to Pulrose United.
Union Mills
Ryan Kelly remains the man in charge at Union Mills and he will be hoping to guide his side towards the top end of the table this season.
The Millers recorded several impressive wins during 2024-25, including against the likes of Ayre Utd, Corinthians, St Mary’s and Ramsey, but inconsistency proved to be their undoing which is something Kelly will be hoping to address this season.
He has lost goalkeeper Mason Prince to Ramsey and has endured something of a transfer saga involving Jack Murray who has ended up at St Mary’s, but those two losses have been offset somewhat by the returns of Sam Caine and Freddie Quilliam from St George’s and Braddan respectively.
