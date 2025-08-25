Castletown
Castletown boss Garry Sansbury says pre-season has gone ‘excellent’, with a fit and exciting young squad ready to hit the ground running.
The only departure has been Ash Eagan, while Elliott Le Moal and Louis Dean have come in, adding further depth to a group that Sansbury describes as having the best attitude he’s seen in years.
The manager hasn’t set specific targets but believes his side can give anyone a game in the division.
There is still work to be done on attacking play, defensive organisation and set pieces, but the overall mood at the club is positive.
Colby
Colby have enjoyed an intense pre-season under manager Josh McFee, training twice a week since mid-July and playing a string of friendlies to ensure the squad is sharp for the new campaign.
There have been both arrivals and departures, but McFee says he couldn’t be happier with the group he has, praising their commitment and determination to succeed.
The target is clear: promotion. After narrowly missing out last season, McFee insists the squad is focused on making sure history doesn’t repeat itself.
Douglas & District
The only way is up for D and D as they aim to improve on a tally of only three points last season.
Simon Barber has stepped up to be first-team manager after a spell as combi boss and he has overseen a typically busy summer of transfer activity at the Groves Road club.
Notable signings include Jamie Redmond who has returned from Onchan, while Daniel Kinley and Ash Humphrey are back after long-term injury.
Adrian Skrabucha has left for RYCOB and Jackawan Mayers has moved to Marown.
Douglas Royal
Royal have been busy in the transfer market as they look to build on last season’s sixth-place finish, with many tipping them to be promotion contenders this time around.
The Ballafletcher side have added experience and depth, bringing in Ash Egan, Anthony Murdoch, Ste Collister and Carl Hickey, while also strengthening the combination ranks.
Josh Harrison has joined from Onchan, while Jamie Skillen featured for Royal at the weekend, though his future remains undecided as division one outfit St Mary’s look to retain him.
With those additions and a solid core already in place, confidence is high that Royal can make a strong push at the top end of the table this season.
Governor’s Athletic
Manx football’s ‘newest’ club celebrated its 10th season with an eighth place finish season last term.
Billy Sweeney and Tom Chamberlain’s side bagged six wins last term with David Kaye and Kyle Johnson both hitting double figures for Athletic.
There have been lots of additions to the Athletic squad over the summer, with Gareth Williams (St George’s), John McMullen (Douglas Athletic), Geoff Murphy (Braddan) and George Corrin (Onchan) among the arrivals.
Following the Manx Grand Prix, the club will be returning to Bemahague this campaign after playing at Noble’s Park in recent seasons.
Gymns
Gymns return to the second tier after fielding only a combination side last season.
The former Grand Slam winners have brought in several new faces to the club over the summer, but the Tromode outfit has lost brothers Harry and Oliver Horbury who have joined Marown.
If the two sides can consistently field two teams this campaign, it will be considered a success.
Malew
Pre-season has gone well at Clagh Vane, with manager Cal Alexander pleased with how preparations have come together after a challenging start.
Crucially, Malew have retained key players Kie Krypner and Paddy Copper, while also strengthening with a raft of arrivals from Colby – Jay Gandy, Adam Pate, Paul Whitley, and brothers Kieran and Joaquin Douglas. Alexander also hopes to add two more before the opening weekend.
The mood around the club is positive after a summer of uncertainty, with a strong first-team squad now in place.
With that added depth, the manager is targeting a top-five finish and a decent cup run, while longer-term ambitions include getting a combination side up and running alongside the first team.
Marown
Marown head into the new season looking to bounce back after the unwanted record of becoming the only side to suffer back-to-back relegations last year.
Manager Dave Brew, now entering his 17th season in charge at Old Church Road, alongside partner in crime Colin Gilbert, will be cautiously optimistic of mounting a promotion push.
The squad has been strengthened with the return of talented goalkeeper Harry Horbury, following spells at Royals and Gymns, while Michael Hughes arrives from St George’s to boost the Farmers’ attacking options.
With further additions and a crop of youngsters emerging from Marown’s ever-productive junior ranks, the aim will be to make Old Church Road a fortress once more and guide the Crosby side back to where they belong.
Michael United
Michael face a challenging campaign after losing three key players to university, with chairman Michael Corlett admitting it has been tough to replace them.
Pre-season has been disrupted, with the squad lacking a settled first team or combination side due to absences, leaving the club relying on a handful of 16-year-olds to fill gaps.
With no manager in place and limited new additions, Corlett admits the outlook is ‘not looking great’ and that the season is likely to be a difficult one.
Pulrose United
Pat Maginn and Harry Lowther are in the first team managerial hotseat at Springfield Road for the 2025-26 season and the pair have been busy during the off season.
The talented Owen Canipa has rejoined from St Mary’s alongside brother Joe, with Ciaran Smith going in the opposite direction, while there’s no shortage of other arrivals too.
Club legend Barry English is back with the Reds and will likely be amongst the goals, while also joining for the new season are Will McPhee, Leonardo Dedu, Declan McKay, Lyle Wilson and Jamshid Rajabov who will all be hoping to help improve on last season’s seventh-place finish.
RYCOB
Youthie finished only four points off a promotion spots last term and manager Matty Kelly will have largely the same squad to work with this season.
Dylan Parish and Adrian Skrabucha have returned from Michael United and D and D respectively, but roving full-back Sean Crawley has moved to top-flight Ayre United.
Ross Crawford will be key to the northerners’ promotion hopes after netting 32 goals last term.
St George’s
It’s the start of a new era at Glencrutchery Road as they begin life outside of the Premier League.
One of the most successful clubs in Manx football history, the Saints were relegated from the top division after a difficult season and will be aiming to make an immediate return.
Johnny Myers has stepped down as player/manager for family reasons, so Karl Gartland has taken over the managerial hotseat for the 2025-26 campaign.
As expected, it’s been a summer of transition and there have been several exits, including Ash Higginbotham, Mikey Hughes, Chris Walsh, goalkeeper Ben Wilkinson, Sam Caine, Dan Levine, Carl Henson and club legend Sean Quaye who has retired.
This all means it will very much be a new-look Geordies side that takes to the pitch in Division Two this season.
