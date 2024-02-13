The debuts continue to come thick and fast in the 18th instalment of this season’s Media Isle of Man football Team of the Week.
While last Saturday’s action in the Canada Life Premier League was slightly reduced after the postponements of Braddan v Corinthians and Ramsey v Ayre United, four games still went ahead which could prove pivotal at both ends of the table.
Leaders Peel were in ruthless form as they dispatched Douglas Royal 8-0 at Ballafletcher, therefore three of their goalscorers make the grade in the latest hypothetical XI.
Leading the line in that match was Aaron Costain who helped himself to a hat-trick to put the Whites to the sword, while team-mate Tomas Brown enjoyed one of his best games for the westerners with a brace – including the goal of the game.
The two Peel stars line up in a three-man Team of the Week attack alongside Owen Canipa of St Mary’s after the latter proved the match winner with both goals at Glen Road where the Saints ran out 2-1 victors over Laxey.
The other Peel player to impress last weekend was Dan Pickering who was in fine fettle during the Sunset City side’s aforementioned hammering of Royal, also getting his name on the scoresheet in the process.
Joining him in a three-man TotW midfield are Rushen United’s Charlie Jackson and Luke Murray of St John’s United (pictured).
The latter man turned in an eye-catching display and created a series of chances as the Saints ran out 3-2 winners at Union Mills, grabbing a crucial goal along the way.
Jackson produced a highly impressive display in the centre of the pitch to mastermind an important victory for the Spaniards away at Marown, chipping in with a goal during a 3-1 win in Crosby.
Also catching the eye in the latter game at the Memorial Playing Fields was Jackson’s team-mate Ashley Blake who turned in another fine game at the back to reduce the number of chances for the home team, therefore he takes his place in a four-man defence.
Joining him in the backline are three super saints: Karl Clark of St Mary’s, Sam Ingham of St John’s and Chris Walsh of St Mary’s.
The latter produced a man of the match performance in defence as his side recorded an impressive win over Laxey at Glen Road, while Clark enjoyed another fine game at the back against Laxey, winning just about every header, and Ingham led by example which proved crucial in the Johnners coming from behind to win at Union Mills.
Despite the final result at Garey Mooar, Mills goalkeeper Mason Prince also caught the eye in the latter match as he produced a series of superb saves to keep his side in contention, therefore he earns the Team of the Week number one jersey.
Claiming the referee of the week honours for the fourth time this season is Rob Slinger who enjoyed a fine performance at Crosby during the Marown v Rushen clash.
TEAM OF THE WEEK
Goalkeeper
Mason Prince (Union Mills) TotW apps: 2
Defence
Sam Ingham (St John ‘s) TotW apps: 1
Karl Clark (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Ashley Blake (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Chris Walsh (St Mary’s) TotW apps: 2
Midfield
Charlie Jackson (Rushen) TotW apps: 1
Luke Murray (St John’s) TotW apps: 1
Daniel Pickering (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel) TotW apps: 1
Owen Canipa (St Mary ’s) TotW apps: 1
Aaron Costain (Peel) TotW apps: 2
Referee
Rob Slinger (Marown v Rushen) RotW apps: 4