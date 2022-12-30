Graham Alexander, well known in local footballing and cricketing circles, died suddenly on December 7 at the age of 73.
He spent the last 50 years of his life in the island, having moved across from Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester in 1972, taking up residence in St John’s and working for Douglas Gas.
A staunch Manchester United supporter, his father was a chauffeur for the Old Trafford club’s ex-chairman Martin Edwards.
A keen footballer himself, Graham played briefly for Colby AFC before joining St John’s AFC. He was mainly in the Combination side, both outfield and in goals, up until the mid-1980s. He was also an occasional first team reserve.
According to clubmate and friend, Colin Magee (himself a goalkeeper and outfield player), Graham was a decent goalkeeper and had an unbelievable left peg out on the pitch.
Towards the end of his footballing days he became one of the original members of St John’s Cricket Club at the first venue on Ballachurry Road, Greeba in the early 1980s.
During his period living in St John’s, Graham was a regular at the Tynwald Hill Inn and, along with the then landlord Phil Worthington, formed a band called The Tynwalders performing at the pub and in the clubhouse at St John’s football ground. He also played with Bill Dale, Stuart Lambie and Pete Orrell from time to time.
Although a proud Mancunian, Graham never missed a Tynwald Fair Day and was happy to think of himself as an adopted Manxman, embracing the island’s history and heritage.
Some years later he moved north and started to follow Ramsey AFC. He was recently described as a club stalwart at Ballacloan, winning the ‘Spirit of the Club Award’ at Ramsey AFC’s 2021 dinner and presentation.
After working for Douglas Gas for many years he became a delivery driver for Tesco, which he did until his retirement.
Robbie Lambie wrote: ‘Graham was excellent to support local events and charities, often visiting old people’s homes playing his guitar and arranging sing-songs with the residents. He often led sing-alongs at Kerroo Glass Residential Home in Ramsey, which were always well received.
‘A great character, he was ever-jovial and community spirited. He was a very caring and sensitive person, and was great with his daughter who suffered with Downs Syndrome.’
Graham Alexander’s newspaper obituary notice read as follows: ‘Beloved husband of Ann, much loved dad, step-dad, father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad.
‘Also much-loved friend to many, he always lit up a room and stood out from any crowd, life and soul of any party, always there for those when needed. Will be loved and missed everyday.’
His funeral took place at St Paul’s Church, Ramsey earlier today (Friday) to be followed by a private family cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to ‘Motiv8 Addiction Services’ or ‘Heart Foundation’.