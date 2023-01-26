Isle of Man Football Association is expanding its women and girls development team to include two newly-created, part-time roles.
One of The FA’s ‘game-changer’ objectives from the 2020-24 Grassroots Football Strategy is to ensure that women and girls have equal access to football.
Stevie Mallon has been appointed women and girls’ community champion, with the objective of identifying, recruiting, and supporting female volunteers at the beginning of their coaching journey, while supporting the growth of recreational football for all.
Part of this will be done through delivery of the ‘Stepping over the Sidelines Workshop’ for new female coaches, which is designed to build confidence and give on-pitch support.
Stevie has been playing football for many years and currently represents Corinthians at club level and the Isle of Man national women’s team.
Her team-mate, Dani Foster, is the new equal game ambassador, a role created to provide England Football-accredited clubs - or those applying to be - with off-field support in creating, maintaining and developing their female offer to ensure there are inclusive, safe and accessible opportunities available.
The ‘Equal Game’ training programme is designed to assist clubs in upskilling volunteers to be motivated, knowledgeable, confident and capable to develop more club-based opportunities for women and girls to play, coach, volunteer and spectate.
Speaking about her appointment, Stevie said: ‘Football has brought so much to my life over the years, and I want to try to make sure that as many other women and girls as possible enjoy it too.
‘I want to support the IoMFA in recruiting more female coaches to inspire the next generation.’
Dani says she’s keen to get started: ‘I’m looking forward to working with girls all over the island, starting their football journey with them and seeing smiles on their faces.
‘I’m aware of the challenge ahead of me though; girls have lots of other lifestyle and sporting commitments.
‘It’s about trying to make sure the football offering at clubs, and within the league, is competitive, fun and inclusive.’
Stevie and Dani will work alongside IoMFA women and girls football development officer Simon Elson and development manager Lewis Qualtrough.
l If you are interested in adding female football to your club, you can find the new toolkit, resources and an expression of interest form at: www.englandfootball.com/femalefootballatyourclub